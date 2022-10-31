One of the best bits of personal advice I ever received was, “When people show you who they are, believe them.” I believe the advice also applies to political parties!!

Conventional wisdom states that Republicans are better at running the economy; but, a cursory examination of the last four presidential administration transitions belies it. Clinton handed off a thriving economy and a federal budget that was in surplus to Bush. Bush left Obama an economy in near collapse and losing hundreds of thousands of jobs per month. In two years Obama set in motion programs that saw the economy rebound significantly over the rest of his term and into Trump's term in spite of total Republican opposition. Trump inherited a robust economy until he completely botched the Covid-19 response. The economy lost 2.9 million jobs during his administration according to statistics from the Annenberg Center. Finally, Biden inherited Trump's mess and has presided over the best recovery in our country's history with now record low unemployment, rising wages and a renewal of efforts to bring manufacturing back to our shores with absolutely no Republican help except for the bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

