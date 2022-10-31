One of the best bits of personal advice I ever received was, “When people show you who they are, believe them.” I believe the advice also applies to political parties!!
Conventional wisdom states that Republicans are better at running the economy; but, a cursory examination of the last four presidential administration transitions belies it. Clinton handed off a thriving economy and a federal budget that was in surplus to Bush. Bush left Obama an economy in near collapse and losing hundreds of thousands of jobs per month. In two years Obama set in motion programs that saw the economy rebound significantly over the rest of his term and into Trump's term in spite of total Republican opposition. Trump inherited a robust economy until he completely botched the Covid-19 response. The economy lost 2.9 million jobs during his administration according to statistics from the Annenberg Center. Finally, Biden inherited Trump's mess and has presided over the best recovery in our country's history with now record low unemployment, rising wages and a renewal of efforts to bring manufacturing back to our shores with absolutely no Republican help except for the bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which was totally opposed by Republicans, makes pharmaceuticals more affordable, extends help to millions of Americans to afford health insurance, modernizes our energy infrastructure and pays for everything with a 15% minimum tax on the most profitable corporations, many of whom were paying no federal income tax. The law is absolutely NOT inflationary as Republican officials would have us believe. Inflation is global and the causes are out of reach for the President to change. However, he has done a lot to mitigate the pain of inflation with no help from Republicans. Republicans even voted against a bill limiting out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month for diabetics not on Medicare. Alan Grayson once said the Republican health care plan is, “Don't get sick and, if you do get sick, die quickly.”
If they get power, Republicans are proposing to eliminate or reduce Social Security and Medicare. Republicans are making it nearly impossible to vote in swing states. Remember, if they can eliminate anyone's right to vote, your right can also be eliminated if it becomes inconvenient to their lust for power. Their willingness to strip away the rights of women to make their own health care choices demonstrates their willingness to take away anyone's rights.
Republicans distract voters from their cruelty by labeling anything done by Democrats to make life better for people as “socialism”. Their media network has pumped that nonsense into America for forty years and has brought American Oligarchs to the threshold of taking over all our governmental institutions.
There is a faction within today's Republican party which is absolutely authoritarian and cruel. Unfortunately, that faction has taken over the whole party and must be voted out to allow us to begin the work of restoring respect for the rule of law and civility in public discourse.
