“Free beer, pot and doughnuts. Savings bonds. A chance to win an all-terrain vehicle.” These are just some of the incentives being offered in parts of America for getting coronavirus vaccinations, according to a report by the Associated Press on April 29.
Now add $1 million lottery tickets for getting a shot. That’s what Ohio is doing. Students under age 18 there aren’t supposed to gamble for money, but they are eligible for drawing for a full-ride college scholarship in the state if they get at least one vaccine jab.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this past week Ohio will pay for this vaccine lottery with your federal tax dollars. More on that below.
Vaccine “hesitancy,” the reluctance of some folks to get a coronavirus vaccination, has remained steady for months at around 26 percent of American adults. Those most at risk for a serious COVID-19 infection, though, are dramatically less “hesitant.”
Those are people over age 65. It should be no surprise then, that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 83 percent of American adults 65 and over have had at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Most of those older Americans are fully vaccinated.
The rate of getting shots is down, however, as those eager to be vaccinated have gotten shots. That’s why some breweries have offered “a shot and a beer,” a free beer for those who’ve been vaccinated.
Krispy Kreme has a donut giveaway. Just show your vaccination card to get a doughnut!
West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to residents 16 to 35 years old who get vaccinated for coronavirus. The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians are among professional baseball franchises offering free or very low-price tickets to fans who have been vaccinated.
“Joints for Jabs” campaigns have been organized in some states that have legalized recreational use of marijuana. The cannabis giveaways offer a pre-rolled joint to people who show proof of coronavirus vaccination.
This hodge-podge of giveaways and deals appears to be small-time compared to what Ohio is offering, however. Using federal coronavirus relief money, the state is holding drawings for the next five weeks with the prize each week being $1 million for the winner.
There are a lot of very reasonable questions about whether that’s a proper use of our federal tax dollars. If it succeeds in getting a significantly larger number of people to get vaccinated, though, questions about the legality of the spending may diminish.
The odds of winning Ohio’s lottery, by the way, are long. To win the same $1 million amount in a PowerBall draw the odds against you are about 1.69 million to 1. The odds of winning a million in the Ohio vaccination lottery is more than 4.2 million to 1. And the odds get longer each week as more Ohioans get vaccinated.
Still, serious incentives are an intriguing attempt to find a way to get the country closer to being safe from the coronavirus. So-called herd immunity, the portion of a population either vaccinated or resistant to infection due to having been recently infected, is the goal of any effort to wipe out a widespread disease.
With the coronavirus, that immunity is a difficult target. Initially, 60 percent of people vaccinated or having had the infection would have done the job. With the more transmissible variants now, however, Forbes magazine reported this week the target may now need to be 90 percent.
Given vaccine hesitancy — a polite way of saying some people would rather risk illness or infecting others than being vaccinated — herd immunity appears to be impossible to achieve. Still, it’s a worthwhile goal.
The closer the country is to herd immunity the safer schools and doing business will be. That adds up to a stronger economy.
You don’t have to be a fan of drugs, or doughnuts or judge those who are, to recognize what this country — and the world — needs now. It’s control of a deadly pandemic. If rewards of one sort or another get us closer to that goal then they look like a good thing.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.