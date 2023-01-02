Polar Plunge

A freezing cold plunger reacts after participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. 

 KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning.

A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water.

