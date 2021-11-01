Americans have again witnessed Republicans’ abandoning their oath, The Constitution and the rule of law. Only nine voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. That alone says a lot about Republican party mentality. It clearly shows the party will do as Trump dictates. He poses a more dangerous threat to our democracy and the republic than any other one person in our nation’s history. The party is doing everything it can to see that he and his gang of criminals are allowed to continue to do as they please by remaining silent and continuing to support his “big lie” of a stolen election, an insurrection, and the coup he attempted when he told the acting AG to declare the 2020 election corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R’s in congress. If the “law and order” Republican party were in complete control, you could expect them to abolish their oath of office and The Constitution. Their actions clearly demonstrate that they DON’T believe in honoring them anyway! They are doing everything they can to prevent justice from being served! Where has Republican belief in true facts, patriotism, law and order and allegiance to the United States gone? It has gone to Trump and his gang of henchmen. The party’s movement is in a direction similar to that of another political party in Germany in the 1930s.The path Republicans are taking is NOT something they want to openly and HONESTLY talk about. Their subservient behavior toward Trump and his crooks say it all!