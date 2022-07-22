POCATELLO — A busy south Pocatello road has been shut down because of a one-vehicle crash.
The wreck involving a pickup truck occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Bannock Highway just south of the South Valley Connector.
As of 12:10 a.m. Saturday Bannock Highway remained shut down as tow crews attempted to remove the pickup truck, which overturned during the crash.
The pickup was being driven by a teenage boy with one adult male passenger.
The passenger was injured in the wreck and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, authorities said. An update on his condition has not been released.
It appears that the pickup's driver lost control on Bannock Highway and the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ending up on its roof.
The accident was the second injury crash in Pocatello on Friday.
Around 7:50 a.m. a rear-ender involving two pickup trucks occurred in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue near the Wendy's fast-food restaurant.
An adult male occupant of one of the pickups was transported via ambulance to PMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Wilson Avenue was partially blocked for over 30 minutes because of the wreck.
The names of those involved in the two injury wrecks have not been released.
Both crashes remain under investigation by Pocatello police.