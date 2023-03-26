Torey Danner

Torey Danner

 Bannock County Photo

POCATELLO — Bannock County's coroner was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle left the roadway in south Pocatello early Sunday morning.

Following the incident, Coroner Torey Danner issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions and vowing to rebuild his trust with the community.

