POCATELLO — Bannock County's coroner was charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle left the roadway in south Pocatello early Sunday morning.
Following the incident, Coroner Torey Danner issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions and vowing to rebuild his trust with the community.
Danner's statement read: "First and foremost, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I deeply regret the decision I made and the harm my behavior may have caused the community. I do not take this mistake lightly. I've worked hard to make a positive impact by developing relationships and trust with the people I serve and all those I work side by side with. My actions have violated that trust, and it's my responsibility to rebuild it."
Pocatello police said they charged Danner with drunk driving after his vehicle left the roadway at Bannock Highway and the South Valley Connector around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Danner was not injured but responding officers said they suspected he had been drinking so they administered a breathalyzer test on him, which he failed.
Danner, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was then cited and released for driving under the influence, police said.
Pocatello police added that Danner fully cooperated with officers at the scene.
Danner concluded his statement by saying: "The only way I know how to move forward is to continue being honest, transparent, and accountable by taking responsibility for my actions and seeing the process through."
