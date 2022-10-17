Bannock County jury service reporting could use some improvement.
As someone who moved to Pocatello two years ago, I had the honor of quickly receiving a jury notice. As I learned, Bannock County requires that you call back multiple times, always the day before a trial, which appears to not be on any particular schedule. It also feels rather disorganized, as after calling in on one day, the message informed me that I was to call back on a certain other day. I listen to the message again to make sure i had the date correct, wrote it down, and went back to life. But when I called back a few days later to confirm the new date, the message referred to a trial that had not been mentioned previously and gave a later date than I had originally been given for the next call in. Further more, it was not until after investigation that I found a single line of text on the Bannock County website which reads "Qualified jurors call an answering machine each evening during their term of service."
It feels as if the system was purpose built to confuse people and could easily lead to prospective jurors missing their date by total accident. In comparison, Mesa County, Colorado planed everything in advance and gave a single call-in date and time. That message would account for all juror numbers, instructing them to appear on a certain date or informing them that they would not be needed. A drawback of this system was that jurors would often arrive only to be informed that the situation had changed and that they would not be needed. However, it had the distinct advantage of being clear, concise, well telegraphed, and singular. You knew when you needed to call, you listened to one message, and you reported on a single date.
The current Bannock Country jury reporting system may have been just fine in years gone by. Today, the continued growth of the ISU campus and influx of people moving from other states, many of which are from high crime areas, may soon overwhelm a clearly sub-optimal system. While there may not be any immediate problems, this sort of issue can spiral out of control very quickly. An individual should not be at risk of breaking the law because they failed to make one of twenty-eight consecutive phone calls, many of which they may not know they need to make.
If there is something about this system that I am missing or misunderstanding, then I feel it is a failure on the part of the county to clearly communicate to the populace the terms of their civic duty. Either that, or there is a failure to communicate somewhere within the county government and/or judicial system itself. This is not a criticism but rather a request for clarification.
