Bannock County voters on Tuesday approved both an increase in the annual budget for a rural fire district as well as funding for a new McCammon fire station.
Residents voted 305 to 131 in favor of a special tax levy that will increase the North Bannock Fire District’s annual budget by $316,073. The measure surpassed the two-thirds voter majority required for its passage.
The purpose of the budget increase is related to “defraying costs of firefighter/EMT staffing, training and equipping as needed to protect property against fire and to provide life saving services,” according to the Bannock County election ballot.
The special tax levy will cost North Bannock Fire District taxpayers an additional $88.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value each year based on current conditions, according to the ballot.
Residents in McCammon voted 149 to 65 to approve a $1.285 million bond on Tuesday that will provide funds to build a new fire station and convert existing city offices into a senior/community center. This measure also surpassed the two-thirds voter majority required for its passage.
The bond will cost McCammon taxpayers $83.02 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value annually for up to 30 years based on current conditions, according to the sample ballot.