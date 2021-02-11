POCATELLO — The Bannock County Commissioner’s office on Thursday released more information about a data breach at the county courthouse this past summer.
The Chief of Staff for the Bannock County Commissioner’s office, Scott Crowther, on Thursday told the Idaho State Journal the June 2020 data breach potentially affected sensitive personally identifiable information for approximately 1,500 people in 12 states.
“On or about June 30, 2020, Bannock County learned that its computer network was potentially accessed by an unknown actor on or about June 22, 2020,” Crowther said in a Thursday news release. “In response, Bannock County then began working with industry-leading computer forensics specialists to determine the nature and scope of the issue and confirm whether any sensitive information on its systems was at risk.”
The press release continued, “On July 22, 2020, the forensic investigation confirmed personal information was accessed and acquired by an unauthorized actor. Since that time, Bannock County undertook a thorough and lengthy review of the potentially impacted data to determine who, and what information was impacted. At this time, Bannock County has no indication of actual or attempted misuse of the data.”
Sensitive personally identifiable information can range from a person’s full name, physical address and email address to a person’s Driver’s License number, Social Security number and credit or debit card numbers, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Crowther said Bannock County is unsure exactly what sensitive personal identifying information was accessed during the breach.
Crowther also said that some of the county data that was accessed was associated with particular programs that required the respective software be installed on the computer that the files were being accessed on, and were therefore unusable.
As required by law, the Bannock County Commissioner’s office began on Thursday the process of notifying impacted individuals of the data breach and provided those people with information and resources about identity theft and fraud.
“On February 11, 2021, Bannock County began mailing notice letters to affected individuals for whom it has address information,” Crowther said in its press release. “The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud; to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity; and to report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider or financial institution.
Bannock County first notified the public about the data breach in a July 2 press release that said. “On June 30th, Bannock County experienced technical issues on certain computer systems. In an abundance of caution, we implemented certain additional security measures and began working with outside cybersecurity and computer forensics specialists to investigate the impact on our computer systems. Despite these events, Bannock County remains committed to serving the community.”
The notices Bannock County began sending provide information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or directly contacting the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion.
“Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General,” Crowther said in the press release. “As part of Bannock County’s ongoing commitment to the security of information in its care, Bannock County is working to review its existing policies and procedures and is evaluating additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of incident in the future.”
Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident are encouraged to visit www.bannockcounty.us/notice-of-data-security-event.