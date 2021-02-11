Bannock County is providing notice of a recent data security event.
On or about June 30, 2020, Bannock County learned that its computer network was potentially accessed by an unknown actor on or about June 22, 2020. In response, Bannock County then began working with industry-leading computer forensics specialists to determine the nature and scope of the issue and confirm whether any sensitive information on its systems was at risk.
On July 22, 2020, the forensic investigation confirmed personal information was accessed and acquired by an unauthorized actor. Since that time, Bannock County undertook a thorough and lengthy review of the potentially impacted data to determine who, and what information was impacted. At this time, Bannock County has no indication of actual or attempted misuse of the data.
On February 11, 2021, Bannock County began mailing notice letters to affected individuals for whom it has address information. The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.
The notice also provide additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual’s state Attorney General.
As part of Bannock County’s ongoing commitment to the security of information in its care, Bannock County is working to review its existing policies and procedures and is evaluating additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of incident in the future.
Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can visit https://www.bannockcounty.us/ for additional information.