POCATELLO — The Bannock County Commission announced on Tuesday several possibilities for investing $17 million in federal pandemic recovery funds.
Protecting local groundwater, upgrading infrastructure at the Bannock County Event Center, forging a partnership to conduct autopsies locally, broadband investments and a partnership for training disaster responders are among a host of options under consideration, according to a county press release.
“We want these funds to be used in a way that will have positive, generational impacts on our community. These funds offer a unique opportunity to invest in our community and enhance our quality of life, but we have to be strategic and considerate in our actions,” Commissioner Ernie Moser said in the press release.
The county emphasized in its press release that no decisions have been made, and the projects that will be funded will be selected during forthcoming public meetings.
One possibility is to expand sewer infrastructure throughout the county, which would facilitate converting homes on septic systems to sewer service, thereby protecting the aquifer, which supplies the community's drinking water.
The county is also mulling upgrades to sewer and water infrastructure at the Bannock County Event Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex.
A proposal to hire a regional forensic pathologist to work at Idaho State University's Eames Complex, in partnership with ISU and other eastern counties, would create an Eastern Idaho Forensics Lab where Eastern Idaho autopsies could be conducted locally, saving the time and expense of having autopsies done in Ada County.
The county is considering investments in broadband infrastructure to improve internet access throughout the county. Funds from the Idaho Broadband Grant Program may also be an option.
Finally, the county has discussed partnering with ISU on a Disaster Response Center, where first responders from throughout the U.S. would be trained in cooperation with Bannock County Emergency Management.
"The partnership at the DRC would position ISU as regional experts in the field of disaster response training, of which Texas A&M is the only other institution specializing in this field," county officials said in the press release.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $350 billion in one-time funding for state and local governments to help them recover from the financial hit of the pandemic.
Bannock County was allocated $17,055,675 of ARPA funds, based on the county’s population, according to the press release.
ARPA funds cannot be used to relieve property taxes.