DOG

This image released by MGM shows Channing Tatum in a scene from "Dog." 

 Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures via AP

POCATELLO — Bannock County will kick off Movies at the Port this month with “Dog” (PG-13) starring Channing Tatum and his canine companion being shown May 13 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello.

The remaining schedule of movies for this summer is as follows:

