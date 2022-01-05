The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office placed a jail employee on administrative leave after she was charged in connection with a criminal investigation in Salt Lake County, Utah, according to a press release.
Fox 13 in Salt Lake City has reported the investigation into Marina Billings pertains to the death of a celebrated speed skater who lived in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Marina Billings is a booking deputy in the Bannock County Jail. She has been with the county since July 2014, the county confirmed.
Officials with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Marina Billings and her husband, Robert, both of Pocatello, have been charged with financial exploitation and aggravated abuse in connection with the death of 68-year-old skater Boris Leikin, who police say died of a form of mad cow disease, according to the Fox report.
According to Fox, Marina Billings met Leikin, who did not realize she was married, online and started dating him. She then moved in to his Cottonwood home, and Leikin's health began to decline, according to the Fox report.
A chief deputy with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office told Fox that authorities are alleging the couple "created circumstances that compromised a vulnerable adult's health, not necessarily that they directly caused a death."
Fox reported that investigators believe the Pocatello couple were trying to get Leiken to sign a will naming as beneficiary when his health was deteriorating.
Billings will remain on administrative leave while the county conducts an internal investigation regarding Bannock County policies, according to the Bannock County press release.
"The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office expects the highest professional conduct of its employees both on-and off-duty, which includes conformance to laws," the press release reads.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Utah investigation.