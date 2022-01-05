A longtime Bannock County Sheriff's Office employee and her spouse have been charged in connection with the death of an accomplished Utah speed skater.
Marina Billings, a booking deputy in the Bannock County Jail who has worked for the county since July 2014, has been placed on administrative leave, Bannock County officials confirmed.
Marina, 49, and her husband, Robert Billings, 70, have been charged with felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the July 6 death of Olympic skater Boris Leikin, who was 69.
"We filed charges based on what evidence we have," a spokesperson for the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office in Utah said when asked about the reasoning for the charges.
According to witness statements included in court documents filed in the Third District Court in Salt Lake County, Marina met Leikin on a social media platform for people of Russian heritage.
Their relationship grew and Marina began staying with Leikin in his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, according to the court documents. During the initial months of the relationship, Leikin was unaware that Marina was married, according to the court documents.
According to witness statements in the court documents, Leikin had been in excellent physical shape prior to his relationship with Marina and had been active in Master's Speed Skating competitions in Utah and out of the state. In early May of 2021, however, a witness said in court documents that Leikin complained he couldn't sleep at night and was experiencing other symptoms.
Marina took Leikin to Idaho, and his physical condition had severely deteriorated when he returned to Utah on May 17, 2021, according to court documents. He was reportedly hospitalized three days later.
According to a witness quoted in court documents, Marina told them on May 30 that Leikin "may have mad cow disease and was terminal."
Family friends told authorities they hired an attorney seeking to protect Leiken's personal assets and belongings while he was incapacitated in the hospital, according to the court documents.
"According to hospital staff and social workers, they suspected Boris was severely neglected and he was in very serious condition," the court documents state.
Cottonwood Heights Police said Leikin signed a new will while in Idaho, naming Marina as beneficiary and executor, according to court documents. Marina also allegedly had Leikin sign an amendment to the will negating a previous will from 2017.
"During Boris' hospitalization, Marina and Robert authored documents to completely take control of Boris' property and asset. ... These documents were signed by Boris on May 25, May 26 and May 28, 2021, when his physical and mental condition was rapidly deteriorating," court documents read.
A search warrant was executed of the home Marina and Robert shared in Pocatello. Agents discovered a "secret room" in the basement, where they found copies of the will, power of attorney, trust, medical records for Leikin's treatment and other documents Robert had claimed he didn't possess, according to the court filing.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release indicating it is cooperating fully with the Utah investigation.
Marina will remain on administrative leave while the county conducts an internal investigation regarding Bannock County policies, according to the Bannock County press release.
"The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office expects the highest professional conduct of its employees both on-and off-duty, which includes conformance to laws," the press release reads.