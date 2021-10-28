Isn’t it nice to see our elected Bannock County officials, especially Assessor Davies, patting themselves on the back for bringing down the tax levy rates. The proposed Pocatello levy (code area 1) went down a whopping 1/10%, not because of any budgetary thriftiness (they’re still taking as much as they can) but mostly because of the exorbitant increase in property tax valuations (assessments). The Assessor has raised residential property assessed values by double-digit percentages for the last few years. My personal home value has been raised 42% over last year and 55% since 2019! The board of Realtors said values only increased 17% in 2020. According to the Assessor back in June, Commercial values however have been flat and haven’t increased much or not at all. So, there is going to be a tax shift with the burden of taxes going to residential properties. There is definitely going to be a tax shift, but it is mostly due to the failure of the Assessors office to value properties correctly. Commercial values have in fact been increasing too. In the 10/8/21 ISJ article, the state tax commission has found Bannock County commercial assessments to be well below market value. So, with the levy going down slightly, residential values way up, and commercial values staying flat, residential is going to see a tremendous tax increase this year. Commercial will probably see tax reductions. If commercial had been brought up to market like it should have been, residential would have less of the burden. At the new proposed levy rate, my personal home will see a tax increase of 32%! And this will represent the most property tax I have ever had to pay! And I successfully appealed my inaccurate property valuation again this year too. I am getting quite tired of having to do this every year because of the Assessors unwillingness to correct their errors. In December, write that excessive tax check with a smile. And remember to give credit where credit is due, especially on Election Day.