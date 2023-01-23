The Bannock County Commissioners’ Office is preparing to host a series of community meetings throughout southern Bannock County to provide opportunities for public input.
Those who attend will have the chance to meet the newly elected officials, hear what the officials are working on, and ask questions.
While the Commissioners’ Office is hosting the meetings, other Bannock County elected officials may attend, depending on availability.
The meetings will be held in the evenings at public locations in Southern Bannock County, so they are accessible to people who don’t live near the courthouse where most public meetings occur.
“We want to continue improving transparency and community access for all our residents. After listening to the feedback from our previous meetings, we scheduled these meetings in the evenings to allow for greater participation,” said Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Meetings will typically be scheduled a month in advance and will be posted on the Bannock County Commissioners’ webpage. The public can also contact the commissioners at any time by using the contact form on the commissioners’ webpage, bannockcounty.us/commissioners.
The first meeting of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marsh Valley Community Center, 21 S. Main St., in Downey.
Meeting Schedule:
Downey Area
When: Jan. 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Marsh Valley Community Center
21 S. Main St., Downey
McCammon Area
When: Feb. 9, 2023, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: McCammon Depot
802 Front St., McCammon
Lava Hot Springs Area
When: Feb. 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Lava Hot Springs Senior Center
150 N. Center St., Lava Hot Springs
Arimo Area
When: March 22, 2023, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Arimo City Offices
115 Henderson Road, Arimo
Inkom Area
Scheduling in process. Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.