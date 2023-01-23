Bannock County Commission

From left, Bannock County commissioners Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough and John Crowder.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

The Bannock County Commissioners’ Office is preparing to host a series of community meetings throughout southern Bannock County to provide opportunities for public input.

Those who attend will have the chance to meet the newly elected officials, hear what the officials are working on, and ask questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.