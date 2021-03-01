Regarding the recent ISJ article on the Bannock County Commission resolution that Bannock County is now a “protected” Second Amendment county whereby the Bannock county Sheriff and its’ citizens do not have to abide by any federal mandate/laws that would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Bannock County citizens, I take issue.
To begin, the Democratic Constitutional Republic of the United States of America (the USA) is a country of laws that are promulgated through various constitutional processes that from a federal level involve the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of our government. Our legislatures, who we elect, have input through established constitutional processes. Although we may not approve of many of the laws that exist, we are required to follow them. In regards to the Constitution and the Amendments, the processes to make changes is rigorous and requires approval by 2/3 of both the House of Representatives and the Senate and ¾ of all the States.
Interpretations/implementation of the amendments and laws and associated controls are less rigorous and generally only require a majority vote by the House and Senate. This is where the implementation of the Second Amendment is a concern for many, whereby the type of weapons and controls on their purchase can be established. If changes are made and new restrictions are approved, these would go through a legal constitutional review that most likely would end up going before the Supreme Court prior to implementation and becoming law.
Our Bannock County Commissioners are stating by their resolution that they are above the law regardless of what is promulgated through our constitutional processes. This is wrong and ultimately leads to a fascist/tyrannical system.
We may not like what happens and what laws are out there, but failure to follow them can lead to chaos and anarchy.
I’m not taking a position one way or another whether or not any changes to the Second Amendment are necessary. I’m only stating that the USA is a great country to live in and that’s because we all have a role in how it works and that we do have legal constitutional processes that when followed, allows our country to be a great place. I’m a child of the sixties that grew up back east and was told many times in regards to the race riots, war protests, and general civil unrest, that if I didn’t like how things were in the USA, to move to Canada. Well, I didn’t and have worked with our systems for change and dealt with what I didn’t like and have been able to enjoy life here in the USA.
So with that said, like it or not, the constitutionality of our laws rests with Washington and is not based on personal opinions of our county commissioners, sheriff, or any of us. It would be nice to see our county commissioners spend their time on relevant issues that they are responsible for like reducing property taxes and the budget.
On a side-note regarding the allowance for a militia in the Second Amendment, the National Guard is the only legal militia and “private” militias are illegal in all 50 states.
Bob Marcinko,
Pocatello