Severe SE Idaho weather

Flooding and severe weather in in Southeast Idaho has prompted Bannock County to activate its regional Emergency Operations Center. 

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department

Bannock County has activated a regional Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist in addressing the severe weather challenges in southeast Idaho.

Bear Lake and Franklin Counties have declared emergencies and are working in partnership with the regional EOC and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Bingham, Caribou, and Oneida Counties are also on standby to provide assistance if needed.

