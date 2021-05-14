I partied with a friend in Boise two weeks past who I call Banana man Dan. Who is this primate, and why is he my favorite monkey?
Dan and I met at Poky High in 1972 in a history class. I had returned to Pocatello late during my junior year after having lived in Mexico City for six months with stepparents. Dan arrived the same week fleeing Kuna.
We sat across from each other, but hadn’t had time to say hello when this saucy creature sauntered between us wearing a mini-skirt. She was distributing class papers, and I still remember her name — it was Legs Divine.
I looked at Leg’s stupendous long shanks for as long as was decently possible (yes, that is two longs in one sentence) before glancing at Dan. His attention was also focused upon her serpentine swagger, but our eyes met, and we telepathically agreed and sang a silent hallelujah chorus for the creators of this fine mini-glide; Dan actually rolled his eyes upwards toward heaven.
It was hard not to laugh as I considered this new arrival might be friend material. We were connecting over something straight men adore — women teasers. All we lacked was a “wooden club” to drag her back to our cave for a carnal feast.
The stimulating class ended, and Dan extended an invitation to dine on slop in the cafeteria. After 10 non-edible minutes we discovered commonality beyond teenage lust. Dan came to Pocatello because his brother won a court order for custody of his little brother; brave moxie taking your father to court to protect your sibling.
As we ate chili, Dan sarcastically opined that his lunch tasted better than the beans his dad had poured over his belongings.
“Your dad did what?”
“When he got the court order, he placed my clothes and stereo on the lawn and poured canned chili over everything.”
I bonded immediately with Dan although my response to his comment can’t be printed here. We shared something beyond an appreciation for legs — child abuse.
Dan eventually learned my stepparents were also “superstars,” but I was incapable then of telling him or anyone about my shame at home. Our friendship blossomed over the few months remaining during our junior year.
I escaped my abusers a week before school ended, and I was emancipated before the end of the summer. Dan’s family sheltered me for awhile helping me to save money for renting an apartment.
Having Dan as my first best friend was a stroke of luck. He found us summer jobs moving sprinkler pipes on a farm west of Pocatello. For two months, we slogged through quicksand (saturated volcanic soil) carrying pipes oozing muddy water.
I put the word out that I needed a winter job to earn year-round rent money. Another friend Herb called about a job opening at the Holiday Inn. He had recommended me, and we soon rowed together as restaurant chain(ed) galley-slaves.
It was tough leaving Dan mired in “quicksand,” but bussing tables allowed me to rent an apartment. I found one a block from Poky High, and my first landlord, an elderly woman named Jessica, turned out to be motherly and tolerant.
Having a pad a block from Poky garnered me enhanced popularity. I was no longer a member of the nerd clique or whatever category I belonged to (high school can be painfully immature).
Party time began. The only state-sanctioned permissible activity was heavy petting, but illegal beverages and substances were regularly consumed inside my castle. One boisterous night a red-eyed Dan approached. “Have you got anything to eat? I’ve got some serious munchies.”
“Uh, there are three bananas on top of the fridge.”
“Is that all,” he asked?
“Are you serious? I’ve never eaten more than two bananas in one day in my life.”
“Oh, I can easily eat a dozen.”
I thought my friend had over-toked his lid. I responded, “No way, that’s _ullsh_t!” The cajoling commenced, and by the end of the night Dan had committed to consuming 30 bananas in one hour; let that slide down slowly.
Cool Hand Luke (aka Paul Newman) only had to polish off 50 hard boiled eggs without a time limit. Subhash Yadav actually died in India after consuming egg number 42 when he slipped into unconsciousness after trying to duplicate the cinematic feat.
We scheduled the event for a week later. I never considered who would clean my apartment after the contest.
News of the pending event spread through the high school faster than a gonorrhea wildfire. Overnight Dan, my introverted friend, became Banana man Dan. He was short, he had a full beard, and he swaggered around campus having become a popular chimp pursuing destiny.
Dan’s challenge put me on the road towards becoming a gambler and promoter. I collected $250 dollars betting on his success with a matching $250 (at even money) from those convinced it couldn’t be done. I bet $20 dollars on my “horse” — obtaining my freedom had me believing in miracles.
The day arrived and my apartment filled with high-octane, pimple-faced teenagers.
Dan was 15 minutes late, but eventually arrived with mutual friends, Kevin and Steve. They had provided Dan advance training rumored to create intense munchies. Man, it’s great to have friends, isn’t it?
I had imposed a rule (I could have been a judge) that Dan could barf while eating the 30 bananas. Concerned that his stomach might explode, I didn’t want him to die. Apparently he was actually at risk for a potassium heart attack, but I wasn’t taking any chances with my friend’s life.
Dan took center stage and reached for the first banana. Time was duly noted on my wall clock. I stood behind Dan looking over a sea of people. There was a slight tremble in Dan’s hand as he reached for that first banana. A sinking feeling hit my stomach. My shy friend was nervous. Perhaps this gluttony challenge hatched during an orgy of metaphysical reflection was monkey-brained.
My amigo began methodically eating bananas. His pace was good as he tracked for success. At ten bananas his jowl movements slowed a bit. Dan consumed auspicious number 13. He had developed a green tinge mirroring a near-ripe banana. Dan rose and calmly walked towards the bathroom.
You had to enter my bedroom to access the toilet, and people had crowded into my sleeping quarters. That pimple-red-sea quickly parted. A path opened through the raging hormonal waters for Banana man Dan. Nobody wanted 13 bananas barfed upon their head.
Dan entered the bathroom and closed the door; several anxious minutes passed without hearing a sound. He eventually returned and resumed eating. Had Dan actually thrown up? Who pukes without noise?
The chimp ate to 15, returned to the bathroom (still tranquility). Again at 17, and the sea remained parted for his subsequent silent passage at 19. Dan’s final amble occurred after consuming lucky number 21. This orangutan meander also echoed deafening silence. Dan returned. After a few seconds he said, “No more.”
I don’t think my friend wanted to be known as Barf man Dan, the gladiator who puked in the Coliseum with the crowd screaming for banana cream pie.
Dan’s closing sentence, plagiarized by Roberto Duran when he refought Sugar Ray Leonard losing his world welterweight title to the champion he had defeated was a rasping, “No mas.” Plagiarism is brilliance respected.
I was relieved — my part in promoting this folly weighed heavily upon me. Dan’s gorging attempt ended and my apartment cleared.
We remain dear friends despite that day’s brutality, although, I have never been able to watch another food eating contest and I never will.
Dan recently sold his Army/Navy surplus store on Chinden Street in Boise, and he turned 66 on April 29. I asked him years ago if he still ate bananas after that torturous day. He smiled and said, “I still love them!”
My friend received 30 packaged miniature green bananas as my birthday gift. They have twice the flavor of big bananas. Two edible gummy bears were included, but they probably were placebos. I researched whether gummy bears are edible under Idaho’s constitution.
Chewies these days are allegedly much stronger than the skunk-weed my friends smoked in high school. Between tiny bananas and the medicinal benefits gained from an edible, my friend’s judgment should have been impaired. Surely he would take the bait and eat all 30 of those “plantains” when they ripened. My birthday card detailed a willingness to bet an inflationary $100 on certifiable success.
I hate to lose — that trait served me well when I plied local courtrooms. Do you think Dan succumbed to peer pressure now that he is older and wiser?
My friend has covered my back for 50 years. There isn’t anything more precious on earth than true friendship; it’s priceless. Friends look out for friends. I promise my retiring, sarcastic friend that the word banana will never again be mentioned by me after this column. Do you think wise-cracker-Dan entertained the slightest thought towards consuming one, or perhaps two, tangy gummy bears?
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.