In Idaho and around the country the liberals, democrats, librarians, school teachers, ‘woke’ parents and others are accused of being bad role models and placing children in danger in various ways.  Critical voices come from Idaho Freedom Foundation, Idaho GOP, Idaho Family Policy Council and national groups such as MassResistance and Moms for Liberty.

Who is a good role model for children who we could emulate? National polling indicates that Donald Trump is the preferred 2024 Presidential candidate for at least 50 percent of Republicans.  Idaho GOP, in a strong Republican state, has backed Trump in the past and is poised to accept RNC 2024 candidate decision because there will be no primary election here.  Is Trump the role model we need to protect our children?

Old Crow

Well you never listed your role models......so allow

Me to do it for you. Che Guevara. Mao. Stalin.

Lenin. Marx. And those grifters from he-ll......

The Bidens.

Old Crow

Trump loves America, liberals hate America....it's

Founding fathers, it's statues, it's constitution and everything America stands for. Liberals want

To destroy America and Trump wants to put America first....Americans first and make the country great again. Liberals want some sort of

Sick communistic transgender utopia for this country.

