This addresses two cases of adults behaving badly.
First, our mayor and city council have such a full schedule and are so important they can’t spare 15 minutes at the start of council meetings to hear what’s on their constituents’ minds. That’s 15 MINUTES! Not an afternoon or evening or even an hour, 15 MINUTES! I’ve attended a few city council meetings in my day and I’ve heard some utter drivel during public comment time. I’ve also heard about some issues that should be addressed. As Forrest Gump would say, it’s like a box of chocolates. You don’t know what you’ll get. But you will always get something. I hope the powers that be reconsider this foolishness.
Second, drag queens. Sadly, homophobes like David Worley and Mike Ewing and their ilk think it’s so important to keep performers in costume from reading to children that some parts of the Bill of Rights should be trampled on. I refer to the freedoms of speech and assembly. Some people think the Bill of Rights is valid only when it agrees with their thinking. The kids are there because their parents brought them there and want them to be entertained. Ilk, mind your own business. I’m sure if the parents require your assistance raising their children they will very humbly ask for your help. I hope the library board, city council, police department, whoever has jurisdiction will allow these gentle folk to entertain a few children undisturbed.
