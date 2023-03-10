This addresses two cases of adults behaving badly.

First, our mayor and city council have such a full schedule and are so important they can’t spare 15 minutes at the start of council meetings to hear what’s on their constituents’ minds. That’s 15 MINUTES! Not an afternoon or evening or even an hour, 15 MINUTES! I’ve attended a few city council meetings in my day and I’ve heard some utter drivel during public comment time. I’ve also heard about some issues that should be addressed. As Forrest Gump would say, it’s like a box of chocolates. You don’t know what you’ll get. But you will always get something. I hope the powers that be reconsider this foolishness.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.