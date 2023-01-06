A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family.
Initially, Oddie contracted RSV and then he was diagnosed with rhinovirus, according to his mother Jenna Chacon.
Oddie was initially receiving treatment at Portneuf Medical Center but he progressively became worse and worse resulting in him being flown via helicopter ambulance to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City the day after Christmas, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser.
“He was placed in a medically induced coma with the hopes that he could fight these infections,” the GoFundMe said. “...He did start to see progress and there was hope that he would slowly (get) better. His lungs showed they were clearing up the last couple of days. (On Thursday) they found out he was bleeding internally and sent him for a CT scan. They found bleeding in his brain and needed to stop it fast to do surgery. They couldn’t get the bleeding under control and baby Oddie passed away. He didn’t deserve for this to be the end.”
The GoFundMe said Oddie was the sweetest boy who loved his snacks and was learning new words every day.
Amber Pannell, a close friend to the Chacon family created the GoFundMe fundraiser. She provided a recent update, stating, “As a parent, I can not fathom the pain that Jenna and Zach are facing. They have been and are going to be for a while without income. They have to pay bills, are going to have to plan and bury their baby as well as get him back to Idaho.”
Pannell started the GoFundMe to help the Chacon Family cover Oddie's final medical bills and his funeral costs. The fundraiser was originally created in hopes of Oddie beating the virus, but is now even more necessary following his heartbreaking and unexpected passing.
Accessible by visiting gofund.me/d96cabb7, 102 people have contributed just over $6,700 of the fundraiser’s $15,000 goal.
Data on the number of RSV-related deaths to occur in the U.S. is not immediately available until the end of the RSV season.
In the 1980s, the Centers for Disease Control created the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS) as a means to to monitor seasonal trends in influenza and RSV. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Hospitalization Surveillance Network (RSV-NET) is part of Respiratory Virus Hospitalization Surveillance Network (RESP-NET) which is designed to conduct population-based surveillance for laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, RSV, and influenza-associated hospitalizations, according to the CDC website.
RSV-NET collects surveillance data on laboratory-confirmed, RSV-associated hospitalizations, including those resulting in ICU admission or death, among children and adults, says the CDC, adding that data is collected and reported from a network of sites in acute-care hospitals across 58 counties in 12 states during the October 1–April 30 season each year. In some years, additional months of data are collected.
RSV-related deaths in children are rare, however.
According to CDC data, Each year in the United States, RSV leads to approximately:
— 2.1 million outpatient (non-hospitalization) visits among children younger than 5 years old.
— 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations among children younger than 5 years old.
— 100 to 300 deaths in children younger than 5 years old.
In Idaho, the RSV season officially started the week ending on Oct. 22, 2022.
Last month, Idaho hospitals reported experiencing what Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen described as a “triple-demic” involving the simultaneous circulation of three respiratory diseases — RSV, influenza and COVID-19.
While the “triple-demic” has created challenging situations for Idaho hospitals, it hasn’t yet resulted in any hospitals implementing crisis standards of care — a health care rationing protocol meant to help health care providers make decisions on how to use scarce resources.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District — which includes the counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power — is currently experiencing the second-highest percent positive rates for RSV in the state at 16.4 percent, according to data from the Department of Health and Welfare and posted on GetHealthyIdaho.com.
However, the SIPH district still has the lowest overall percent positive rate in the state, just 9.7 percent, since the RSV season started the week of Oct. 22. The average percent positive rate for the entire state since the RSV season began is about 14.36 percent.
GetHealthyIdaho.com also tracks influenza-related data and currently lists the spread of influenza as being statewide. As of the week ending Dec. 31, about 5 percent of outpatient visits are for influenza-like illnesses. The number jumps to 7.24 percent for emergency department visits for influenza-like illnesses.
Idaho reported seven influenza-related deaths the week ending on Dec. 31. On Wednesday, the state reported its first pediatric influenza-related death. A Washington County child was the first Idahoan younger than 18 where influenza was a contributing factor to their death.
“This is a tragic reminder that although deaths among children are unusual, flu can be very serious, and not just for those 65 years and older,” said Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen. “Influenza activity is currently very high in Idaho. While in some parts of the country the flu season appears to be on the decline, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season often has a second wave, so it is difficult to know how long this season will continue.”
The last influenza-related death for a child was reported during the 2019-2020 season, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.
“It is not too late to get the flu vaccine,” Tengelsen said. “To reduce serious respiratory illness, get your annual influenza vaccine and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.”
In addition to getting vaccinated against flu and COVID-19, Idahoans can take other actions to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
— Wear a mask and physically distance yourself whenever you are in public.
— Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.
— Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.
— Avoid people who appear sick.
— Stay home from work or school when sick.
— Cover your coughs and sneezes.
