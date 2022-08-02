'suspicious' death of local woman

Pocatello police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman at this home located at 948 N. 10th Ave. in Pocatello. The woman’s body was discovered around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

An autopsy was conducted on August 2nd, 2022 in furtherance of the investigation into the suspicious death from July 31st, 2022.

Pending the results of the autopsy, which could take several weeks, no new information will be released, including names of involved parties as it is an ongoing investigation.

