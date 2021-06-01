WESTON, Idaho - Jeff Elgan, 62, Preston, was booked into Cache County Jail on May 31, without bail, for aggravated battery after the Franklin County Sheriff's office received a call of shots fired at 188 North Hwy 36, Weston, at 12:12 p.m.
It was reported that an adult female had been shot in the head. Deputies from the sheriff's office and from the Preston Police Department responded.
According to the sheriff's report, a 46-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, and another Utah resident were seen driving on a private road off of Hwy 36 by the property owner. The owner of the property pursued the individuals driving the Jeep. The owner approached the Jeep and an argument ensued over if the roadway was posted.
The report states that the Utah individuals said they felt threatened so they drove off to turn around. When they drove off, the property owner reportedly drew a .410 caliber pistol from a holster and fired one round toward the Jeep. Two of the pellets from the shot fired hit the female driver of the Jeep, with other pellets hitting the Jeep.
The woman was treated and released at Franklin County Medical Center for wounds to her head caused by .410 pellets, a caliber of shot shells commonly used for hunting small game and pest control. Official charges are to be filed with the court on June 1.