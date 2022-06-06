A woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase that began near downtown Pocatello, entered Chubbuck and then ended when the suspect vehicle was abandoned outside a local church.
The pursuit began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when a Bannock County sheriff's deputy spotted an adult female fugitive in a car.
The deputy initiated a pursuit which continued at high speeds in the downtown and continued through Pocatello and into Chubbuck and then back to Pocatello, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's deputies involved in the pursuit terminated the chase in the Yellowstone Avenue area of Pocatello and the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac sedan, was found abandoned a short time later in the parking lot of the Latter-day Saints church at Pershing Avenue and East Chapel Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
Sheriff's deputies then located and arrested the adult female fugitive outside of the Grease Monkey automotive repair shop in the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
She was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into Bannock County Jail.
The woman's name has not been released but authorities said she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
The Sheriff's Office reported that it's not clear whether the woman was a passenger or the driver of the car.
Pocatello police assisted sheriff's deputies with the pursuit.