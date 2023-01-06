Minico High School

Minico High School in Rupert. 

 Laurie Welch/Times-News

RUPERT — A male student from Minico High School was arrested Thursday after he brought a handgun to school in his backpack, prompting a lockdown for more than an hour and fueling social media speculation.

The juvenile, arrested off-campus, was in juvenile detention Friday and waiting to speak with a judge, Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said.

