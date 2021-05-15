CHUBBUCK — Authorities aren't saying much following the discovery of a dead woman in a Chubbuck canal Saturday morning.
Chubbuck police said they received a report at 10:26 a.m. about a possible body in the canal in the area of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway.
Police said they responded to the canal and located and recovered the woman's body from the water.
But as of Saturday night authorities said the woman still has not been positively identified.
Chubbuck police and the Bannock County Coroner's Office are investigating the case to determine the woman's cause of death.
The Coroner's Office reported Saturday night that the "investigation is underway" and "no determinations have been made."
An autopsy will be performed on the woman's body next week by the Ada County Coroner's Office in Boise.
If you have any information about this case, contact Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.