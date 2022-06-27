Pocatello Fire Department paramedics respond to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening after seven inmates were found unconscious.
POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported.
The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses.
The Department of Correction said Idaho State Police are investigating the 7:30 p.m. incident but provided no further information on what caused the women to become unconscious.
Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs.
At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench, after the incident was reported.
The Department of Correction said the seven inmates were transported via the ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for "observation and further treatment."
As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities said four of the inmates were well enough to be returned to the women's prison while the other three remained hospitalized at PMC.
