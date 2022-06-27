Pocatello Fire Department paramedics respond to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening.
POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital on Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported.
The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses.
The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed that the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs.
At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench, after the incident was reported.
The Department of Correction said the seven inmates were transported via the ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for "observation and further treatment."
Additional information on the incident and the condition of the seven inmates was not immediately available.
