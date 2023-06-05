Gerson Aleazar Lopez Montejo

Gerson Aleazar Lopez Montejo

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile from the Idaho Falls area.

Last Tuesday 17 year old Gerson Aleazar Lopez Montejo was reported as a runaway and since that time his whereabouts have been unknown.

