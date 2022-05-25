Robert W. Gray
The Custer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing boater on the Salmon River.
Robert W. Gray, 63, was last seen wearing a wetsuit and a red life jacket when he went missing at First Bend, which is located downstream of the Boundary Creek boat launch on the Salmon River.
He is described as being five feet and nine inches tall and weighing 280 pounds.
His red catamaran is stuck in a log jam upstream of Boundary Creek boat launch on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.
A Search and Rescue helicopter will be searching the river from Boundary Creek to Indian Creek Airstrip today
If you have any information, please contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232, or notify the Indian Creek boat check station of any possible sightings.
