A runaway boy was arrested early Friday morning after leading a sheriff's deputy on a 130 mph chase and then trying to evade capture on foot, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 2 a.m. when a Caribou County sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 30 east of Lava Hot Springs, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported.
The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, accelerated, the Sheriff's Office said.
A brief pursuit ensued on Highway 30 with the teenager turning off his headlights and driving at speeds of up to 130 mph in a 65 mph zone, authorities said.
The teenage boy then turned into a private driveway at the intersection of Highway 30 and Lund Road in an attempt to evade the pursuing sheriff's deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.
The boy reportedly left the vehicle and tried to escape on foot.
At this point Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Soda Springs police arrived on the scene and assisted the Caribou County deputies in their search for the teenage boy.
The boy was apprehended by Bannock County sheriff's deputies a short time later on Highway 30.
Authorities said they determined the teenager was a runaway with a detention order out of Bannock County and the car he had been driving had been stolen in Montpelier.
The boy was arrested on charges including grand theft, eluding and multiple traffic infractions and placed in the custody of Bannock County authorities.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.