The winter storms that have bombarded East Idaho since Thursday can now be considered deadly.
Authorities are reporting that an individual died from prolonged exposure to the elements in a field in the Parker area of Fremont County. The body was reported to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office on Christmas morning and responding sheriff's deputies located the deceased individual around 10 a.m. that day.
The individual's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The death remains under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
News of the tragedy was released Monday afternoon by the Sheriff's Office and came shortly after the National Weather Service issued a special weather alert warning the public about extreme wind chill conditions forecast for East Idaho through the middle of the week.
In addition, multiple East Idaho roads remained closed to traffic on Monday as a result of the winter storms that continued to hammer the region.
The storms are expected to bring more snow and strong winds to East Idaho through at least Monday night.
And now extremely cold temps are in the forecast as well.
Factoring in wind chill, all of East Idaho could feel like conditions are below zero Monday through Wednesday. East Idaho's higher elevations could see wind chill factors of minus 30 degrees while lower elevations could experience wind chill factors of minus 20. Actual daytime highs Monday through Wednesday without the wind chill factor will be in the single digits to 20s while actual nighttime lows will range from 10 degrees to minus 15.
"With temperatures and wind chills this low, frostbite and hypothermia will set in much faster," the weather service said. "So dress in layers and protect exposed skin. Pipes may be susceptible to freezing and bursting."
The life-threatening temperatures are the latest winter weather hazard to befall a region that's been pounded by winter storms for nearly a week.
Conditions were hazardous enough to result in stretches of both Interstate 15 and Interstate 84 being shut down in East Idaho for several hours Sunday morning and afternoon.
There were only a handful of wrecks in East Idaho Sunday morning through Monday morning despite the dangerous conditions. The most serious of the accidents was likely a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 southbound near Downey that occurred around 2:10 p.m. Sunday and sent one person to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance. The accident victim's name and condition have not yet been released.
As of 1 p.m. Monday the following road closures were still in effect in East Idaho: Highway 93 from Arco to Carey, Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Idaho-Wyoming border, Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton, and Highway 47 between Ashton and the Warm River area.
Those roads were closed Sunday as snow blanketed East Idaho for the fourth straight day. With more snow expected through at least Monday night, it's not clear when any of the roads will be reopened.
The National Weather Service says driving on East Idaho's roads will be difficult to impossible Monday morning through Monday night because of the snowfall and 45 mph winds, a combination that's expected to dramatically reduce visibility and could cause additional road closures.
The snowfall and wind frequently created white-out conditions in East Idaho on Sunday morning and afternoon and caused local authorities to urge motorists to stay off the region's roads. At one point when snow squalls occurred Sunday afternoon in East Idaho the weather service described the region's road conditions as life threatening.
Idaho State Police on Sunday afternoon issued a statewide traffic advisory because of the snow and wind urging motorists to delay driving "if conditions are poor" and to expect severe winter weather for the next several days throughout the state.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather alert, winter weather advisories, a snow squall warning, avalanche warning and winter storm warning for East Idaho on Sunday and as of Monday the winter weather advisories, winter storm warning and avalanche warning remained in place.
The winter storm warning continues to be in effect for the mountains of Bear Lake and Franklin counties including the Emigration Summit area where maximum snowfall amounts of 9 to 12 inches are forecast for Monday morning through Monday night. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service recommends.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the rest of East Idaho Monday morning through Monday night.
The following areas of East Idaho are forecast to receive up to 4 inches of snow Monday morning through Monday night: Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Arbon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Malad, Preston, Holbrook, Malta, Raft River, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Lava Hot Springs, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Almo, Albion, Declo, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer, Arco, Mud Lake and Atomic City.
The following areas are expected to receive up to 5 inches of snow Monday morning through Monday night: Island Park, Victor, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Bone, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan, Henry, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
It's possible that the higher mountains across East Idaho could receive another 7 to 9 inches of snow Monday morning through Monday night depending on the severity of the storms.
The avalanche warning is in effect until at least Tuesday morning for Bear Lake County, where the weather service says multiple days of snowfall have created very dangerous conditions.
The weather service said, "Expect large natural avalanches in many areas. Some will be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood-frame house. Slides may run long distances into flat areas and mature forests. Avoid all avalanche terrain. Stay off of and out from below steep slopes."
After Monday night snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho until Saturday and the weather service will likely issue more winter weather warnings to keep the public alerted about the hazardous conditions.
Outside of East Idaho, winter weather warnings are in effect in much of the rest of the state as well as in all surrounding states.
