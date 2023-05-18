The skeletal remains of a local Air Force veteran who left Southeast Idaho to visit his parents in South Dakota in October 2015 and never arrived were located in rural Wyoming this week.
The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office, located in northern Wyoming, distributed a news release Wednesday about the discovery of the remains of Michael Patrick Combs, of Inkom, who went missing at age 38.
Combs co-owned Mountain Sweeties Apiary in Inkom with his wife Calynn, she told the Idaho State Journal in 2017. Calynn told the Journal that Combs had left to visit his parents in South Dakota when he went missing.
The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified on Tuesday that two individuals had found a human skull off of Blue Bank Road between Worland and Ten Sleep in rural northern Wyoming, while tending to cattle in that area.
The Washakie County sheriff and a deputy met with the individuals who had found the skull and then traveled to the location where it had been discovered, the sheriff’s office said.
A few yards away from the skull, the sheriff and deputy were able to locate a large number of human bones all in one area, according to the sheriff's news release.
The location where the remains were found was difficult terrain, said the sheriff’s office, adding that the individuals who found the skull volunteered their time and off-road vehicles to assist the sheriff’s office in trying to locate all the remains.
“One of the individuals located a wallet close to the majority of the remains,” the sheriff's news release said. “The wallet had a driver’s license in it belonging to Patrick Michael Combs out of Idaho. There was also another card in the wallet with the same name on it.”
Washakie County Coroner Jeff Lapp arrived on scene and confirmed the remains belonged to Combs, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected in connection to Combs’ death.
According to GPS data, the remains were located approximately 2.1 miles away from where Combs’ 2003 white Mazda pickup was found in a roadside ditch on May 25, 2017.
A pilot flying overhead spotted the truck, which appeared to have been parked there for quite some time, authorities told the Journal in 2017.
After the truck was located, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple searches for Combs using drones and cadaver dogs but was never able to find him.
The sheriff's office thanked the two individuals who found Combs' remains as well as everyone who helped search for him through the years.
Authorities also expressed condolences to his family.
“To the family of Patrick, we are sorry for your loss,” the sheriff's office stated in the news release.
