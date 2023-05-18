Patrick Michael Combs

Patrick Michael Combs

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

The skeletal remains of a local Air Force veteran who left Southeast Idaho to visit his parents in South Dakota in October 2015 and never arrived were located in rural Wyoming this week.

The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office, located in northern Wyoming, distributed a news release Wednesday about the discovery of the remains of Michael Patrick Combs, of Inkom, who went missing at age 38.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.