The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US Highway 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Deceased: Mark Allan Waller, 58 of Bancroft.
Next of kin has been notified.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police are looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash. If you feel you may have information, please contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-239-9808.
ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE FROM IDAHO STATE POLICE:
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County.
A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders arrived.
Traffic on US30 was impacted for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.