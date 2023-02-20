The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a three-vehicle collision on I-15 southbound at milepost 70.4 in Bannock County on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Deceased: Tyler Michael Gunn, 29, male, of Chubbuck
Next of kin has been notified.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
ORIGINAL IDAHO STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE
The Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:30 PM, February 17, 2023, on I-15 southbound at milepost 70.4 in Pocatello.
The driver of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, a 29-year-old male from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 in the southbound lanes when his vehicle struck head-on with a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 56-year-old male from Logan, Utah.
The Jeep overturned and came to rest in the lanes on its top. A juvenile who was driving south in a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, struck the Jeep as it was in the roadway.
The Interstate was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The 29-year-old male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
I guess it's possible he drove up center and turned
Left at the light where the on ramp and the off ramp converge. Maybe the exit ramps could use
Flashing red lights above the do not enter signs.
Why haven't they named the wrong way driver?
He was either on fentanyl, drunk.....or an illegal who can't read the signs.....or it was a suicide.
With the way the entrance ramps are, how do you wind up going the wrong way on a freeway?
I saw this wreck pulling into town Friday night
And it looked pretty bad.
