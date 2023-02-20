Wreck

Some of the vehicles involved in Friday night's fatal crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that shut down the freeway for four hours.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a three-vehicle collision on I-15 southbound at milepost 70.4 in Bannock County on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Old Crow

I guess it's possible he drove up center and turned

Left at the light where the on ramp and the off ramp converge. Maybe the exit ramps could use

Flashing red lights above the do not enter signs.

Old Crow

Why haven't they named the wrong way driver?

He was either on fentanyl, drunk.....or an illegal who can't read the signs.....or it was a suicide.

With the way the entrance ramps are, how do you wind up going the wrong way on a freeway?

I saw this wreck pulling into town Friday night

And it looked pretty bad.

