Authorities have released the name of the elderly man who died following a fire that destroyed his south Pocatello mobile home.
Richard Sergi, 76, died Thursday at the University of Utah Hospital's burn center in Salt Lake City where he was airlifted following the Wednesday morning blaze at his residence in the trailer park on the 6300 block of South Fifth Avenue.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office released Sergi's name on Tuesday after finally being able to locate his next of kin and inform them of his death.
The Sheriff's Office said the fire ignited in the mobile home's back bedroom but its cause remains under investigation and might be difficult to determine because of the blaze's total destruction of the residence.
Sergi, who lived alone with his two dogs, had pre-existing health problems and was immobile when the fire ignited around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office credited Pocatello resident Kortnie Balls, a FedEx driver who was on her way to work, with rescuing Sergi from the blaze by entering the burning mobile home and pulling him to the doorway.
Anthony Evans, a Walmart employee who was returning home to the trailer park after working the overnight shift, then helped Balls move Sergi from the mobile home’s doorway to the porch. Evans had been the first person on the scene, called 911 to report the fire, and let Sergi’s two dogs out of the burning mobile home. Evans said he entered the residence four times and at one point grabbed Sergi’s hand but the smoke, fire as well as Sergi's exploding oxygen tanks beat him back.
Three Bannock County sheriff’s deputies — Lt. Jeremy Taysom, Hayden Klauser and Elrich Schaffner — arrived on the scene immediately after Balls and Evans had gotten Sergi to the porch. The deputies then stepped in and moved him off the porch and out of harm’s way.
The deputies thought so highly of Balls’ actions in rushing into the inferno to rescue Sergi that they gave her what’s called a Challenge Coin for her heroism. The sheriff’s deputies give such coins to people who perform extraordinary deeds, and Balls qualified.
Balls said Sergi had suffered severe burns and was bleeding by the time she got to him. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment and was soon airlifted by emergency helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital's burn center where he died on Thursday.
Sergi’s two dogs, a black Labrador retriever and tan chihuahua, have been adopted by mobile home park residents. The dogs were not injured in the fire.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the blaze and extinguished most of the flames in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were still dousing the remaining hotspots hours after the fire.
In addition to destroying Sergi's mobile home, the fire caused exterior damage to a car parked nearby and two adjacent mobile homes as well as a shed.
The people who lived in adjacent mobile homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze but were later allowed to return.
Neither Balls nor Evans knew Sergi prior to the fire. Other than Evans suffering a bloody nose, they performed their heroics unscathed.
Balls said that after Sergi was transported to PMC and firefighters had gained the upper hand on the fire she returned to the scene to make sure there had been no one else inside.
“It’s definitely a lot to process,” she said about the fire. “There was a lot of adrenaline. I didn’t think about what could happen to me. I only thought about getting him out of there.”