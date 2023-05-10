Police lights
Stock Image

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a disturbance between teenagers that involved a threat with a gun. The incident stemmed from a report yesterday just after 1pm by Bonneville High School Students of a video showing a student handling a handgun and making threats to another student. School administration and the SRO Deputy briefly secured the outer access to buildings as a precaution until the area was determined safe from any active threat.

The parties involved were quickly identified and it was determined the video was not filmed on school grounds. All of the juveniles involved were contacted and not allowed back to school while the matter was being investigated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.