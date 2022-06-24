Emergency responders pictured on Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello late Thursday night after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the freeway.
POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello was shut down for several hours after an adult male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the freeway late Thursday night, authorities said.
The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 15's northbound lanes just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit.
Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road following the collision.
State police posted on Twitter that motorists traveling on Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello "should expect delays or find an alternate route."
The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the Bannock County Coroner's Office. The man's name has not yet been released.
Interstate 15 northbound remained closed until around 3:30 a.m. Friday because of the incident.
The collision remains under investigation.
Police are expected to release more information on the incident soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
