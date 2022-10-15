Buck mule deer (copy)
File photo

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.

The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the condition of the animal, it is likely the animal was killed earlier that same week when archery season was still open.

