Alese Marie Torrez

Alese Marie Torrez

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

IDAHO FALLS — A 30 year old Idaho Falls woman was arrested for Aggravated Battery last night after leading Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in a vehicle pursuit. Dispatch received calls from the public just before 8pm that a female passenger in a white car was being beaten by the driver near Curlew Dr. and 17th St. in Ammon. A Deputy in the area saw the vehicle and observed the female attempting to get out of the car at the stoplight.

As the Deputy pulled in behind the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, the suspect driver was observed holding onto the female to keep her from exiting the vehicle and accelerating in an attempt to flee while dragging her legs on the pavement. The vehicle traveled a short distance and stopped near the curb, where the female was able to get free of the vehicle and run to the sidewalk.

