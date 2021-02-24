POCATELLO — A local man accused of beating another man before and after firing two gunshots past his head has been arrested again after violating the conditions of his pretrial release, according to court records.
Jarom Blackburn, 35, of Pocatello, was arrested Feb. 16 on an outstanding warrant issued on Feb. 11 for failing to complete mandatory random drug tests ordered as a condition of his pretrial release from the Bannock County Jail in connection to a felony aggravated assault charge filed in December.
The victim in that case was also arrested for an outstanding warrant related to falling to appear for a court hearing.
Later on Feb. 16, Blackburn appeared in front of 6th District Judge David R. Kress who revoked the pretrial release and set Blackburn’s bond at $10,000.
Blackburn was charged with felony aggravated assault and a weapon enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime on Dec. 23, 2020, stemming from an incident in Fort Hall on Dec. 15.
According to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Pole Line Road Extension and Cemetery Road in Fort Hall around 10:34 p.m. on Dec. 15 for the report of an assault.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted the alleged victim in the case, Orvil Aleman-Reyes, who spoke English as a second language, the sheriff’s office said. Aleman-Reyes told sheriff’s office deputies that he was renting a room in a woman’s home down the road and had paid $250 in rent and $50 for the electricity bill.
Aleman-Reyes told deputies that after a friend dropped him off at the residence he discovered the woman who rented him a room had packed all of his belongings and placed them outside of the home. The woman then slapped him in the face, Aleman-Reyes told deputies, before a man he did not know, later identified as Blackburn, punched him in the face and back. Aleman-Reyes said Blackburn then drew a black handgun and pointed it at him before Aleman-Reyes quickly left the scene, deputies said.
Aleman-Reyes had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court in connection to a driving without privileges charge and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
On Dec. 17, a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detective interviewed Aleman-Reyes again, this time with the help of a Spanish interpreter, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the interview while he was incarcerated, Aleman-Reyes told deputies that when he was getting dropped off to the home he was renting on Dec. 15, the person driving the car believed the woman who owned the home had stolen some of his items and stored them in a trailer on the property.
The driver of the car rammed the gate to the property and drove up to the residence to discover the trailer was not there so he left the home after dropping Aleman-Reyes off, the sheriff’s office said.
Aleman-Reyes told deputies that about five minutes later, Blackburn arrived at the residence in an SUV towing the trailer the man who dropped Aleman-Reyes off was searching for. When Blackburn questioned Aleman-Reyes about the broken gate, Aleman-Reyes said he did not know who the man was, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman who owned the property then slapped Aleman-Reyes in the face and called him a liar, according to the sheriff’s office. Aleman-Reyes told deputies Blackburn then pushed him to the ground, kicked him once and then drew a handgun and pointed it at him.
While on the ground with his hands over his head, Aleman-Reyes heard two gunshots he told deputies, adding that “he believed for a brief time he had been shot, however, he realized he had not been shot when (Blackburn) reached down, grabbed him and stood him up,” the sheriff’s office said.
After being stood up by Blackburn, Aleman-Reyes told deputies that Blackburn punched him in the face several times until he fell over and then proceeded to kick him approximately 10 times while he was on the ground.
On Dec. 22, deputies responded again to the home near the intersection of Pole Line Road Extension and Cemetery Road in Fort Hall for the report of a man, later identified as Blackburn, trespassing on the property. Upon arrival, officers searched Blackburn and located a black 9mm Hi Point pistol in a holster on his waistband.
Blackburn was subsequently charged with the felony aggravated assault and booked into the Bannock County Jail, where he remains incarcerated.
Unless first resolved via mediation, Blackburn is due back in court for a jury trial on July 13.
If convicted of both the felony aggravated assault and weapon enhancement charges, Blackburn faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.