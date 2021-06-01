A Preston man has been charged with aggravated battery for firing a shotgun on Monday at a Jeep occupied by two people, wounding one of them, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeff Elgan, 62, was arrested and then booked into the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah, on Monday and is being held without bail for the aggravated battery incident that occurred at 188 North Highway 36 in Weston at 12:12 p.m., authorities said.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Preston police responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported that a woman had been shot in the head, authorities said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, and another Utah resident were driving in a Jeep on a private road off of Highway 36 when they were confronted by Elgan, the property owner.
Elgan approached the Jeep and an argument ensued over if the roadway was posted “No Trespassing.”
The Utah individuals said they felt threatened so they drove off to turn around. When they drove off, Elgan reportedly drew a .410-caliber shotgun pistol from a holster and fired one round toward the Jeep, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Two of the pellets from the shot hit the female driver of the Jeep while other pellets struck the vehicle, authorities said.
The woman was treated and released at Franklin County Medical Center in Preston for wounds to her head caused by the shotgun pellets. Her name has not been released.
If convicted of aggravated battery, Elgan faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.