The man accused of a May murder at an East Idaho highway rest area was arrested in Chubbuck on Friday and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Randy Michael Larkin, 58, of Swan Valley, was arrested by police at a Chubbuck home after being indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on Thursday for the murder of Morey Pelton, 36, of Jefferson County.
Pelton was fatally shot at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 east of Ririe and his body was found there by a passerby who called police on May 13, authorities said.
After being arrested in Chubbuck, Larkin was booked into the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on a warrant for first-degree murder, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said. His bond was set at $1 million.
In the two months since Pelton's body was found at the rest area, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office made multiple pleas to the public for anyone with information about his death to come forward. As a result authorities said they received multiple tips and leads.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said that Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies as well as police from Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Chubbuck assisted in "locating and apprehending Larkin" at the Chubbuck home.
First-degree murder is punishable by a maximum of life in prison or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet stated whether they will pursue the death penalty in this case.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Pelton's death remains ongoing.