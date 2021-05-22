For the second time in a week local authorities are investigating a dead body found in the Chubbuck area.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday the Bannock County Sheriff's Office received a call from surveyors who found a dead body in a field southeast of the end of North Nelson Lane just west of Chubbuck, authorities said.
Responding sheriff's deputies found the badly decomposed body in the field.
The Sheriff's Office said the identity of the dead individual is not yet known and the body was too decomposed to even determine the individual's gender.
An autopsy will be performed on the body next week to try to determine the person's cause of death, authorities said.
Last Saturday morning police responded to a dead body found in a canal near Hiline Road and New Day Parkway in Chubbuck. The body was later identified as 30-year-old Samantha Bear, a Fort Hall woman who had been missing since April 3. Foul play is not suspected in Bear's death, Chubbuck police said, but toxicology results from the autopsy on her body are still pending.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the dead body found near North Nelson Lane to contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office immediately at 208-236-7111.