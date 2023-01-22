Husky

Pictured is one of the abandoned huskies. Cookie, a puppy, is receiving veterinary care as she is nursed back to health.

 Photo courtesy of The Spokesman-Review

Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said.

