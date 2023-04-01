FRANKLIN — On March 30, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. one of our Deputies was patrolling near Highway 91 milepost 2, when he saw a vehicle he suspected as being an impaired driver.
When our Deputy got close enough he activated his emergency lights and the suspect vehicle took off at an accelerated speed.
The vehicle turned onto Parkinson Road in Franklin, Idaho. The suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and was going too fast to make a curve in the road.
The vehicle left the roadway, rolled and then hit a tree.
The driver of the vehicle then left his vehicle and ran on foot.
Our Deputy gave chase on foot and with the help of backup officers the suspect was stopped and detained.
The suspect, David Charles Smith of Franklin, Idaho, was arrested and charged today with four new felonies.
He also had an outstanding warrant on a prior case.
His new charges are Felony Eluding a Police Officer, Possession of a controlled substance, Methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and Grand Theft by Possession of a stolen firearm.
There are also some misdemeanor charges that will be filed.
As a result of this case we received other information that resulted in the arrest of two other adults. Both Adriana Nichole Oliver and Bryan Emery Oliver were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, Methamphetamine.
All three suspects were transported to the Cache County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Suspect Information:
David Charles Smith, 37, of Franklin, Idaho. Bond: $40,000
Adrianna Oliver, 34, of Logan, Utah. Bond: $5,000
Bryan Emory Oliver, 35, of Logan, Utah. Bond: $7,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.