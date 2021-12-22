Fugitive crashes into police vehicle

A fugitive crashed into a Pocatello police pickup truck on Wednesday evening on Dahl Avenue, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when police attempted to arrest 38-year-old fugitive Jeff Ridley of Pocatello who was sitting in a parked Mazda sedan on Dahl Avenue near West Cedar Street.

Police vehicles had Ridley's car blocked in when he intentionally accelerated and crashed into a Pocatello police pickup truck in an attempt to flee the scene, police said.

Both vehicles suffered minor damage in the collision.

Police said they then pulled Ridley from his car and arrested him.

Neither Ridley nor the police officer driving the pickup truck was injured during the incident.

Police said that Ridley was facing arrest warrants for meth and will now also face criminal charges for his actions on Dahl Avenue. 

Idaho State Police are assisting Pocatello police in the investigation.

