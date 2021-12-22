top story Authorities: Fugitive crashes into Pocatello police vehicle before being arrested By Journal Staff Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A fugitive crashed into a Pocatello police pickup truck on Wednesday evening on Dahl Avenue, police said. Kyle Riley/For The Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — A fugitive crashed into a Pocatello police vehicle early Wednesday evening in an unsuccessful effort to avoid being arrested, police said.The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when police attempted to arrest 38-year-old fugitive Jeff Ridley of Pocatello who was sitting in a parked Mazda sedan on Dahl Avenue near West Cedar Street.Police vehicles had Ridley's car blocked in when he intentionally accelerated and crashed into a Pocatello police pickup truck in an attempt to flee the scene, police said. Story continues below video Both vehicles suffered minor damage in the collision.Police said they then pulled Ridley from his car and arrested him.Neither Ridley nor the police officer driving the pickup truck was injured during the incident.Police said that Ridley was facing arrest warrants for meth and will now also face criminal charges for his actions on Dahl Avenue. Idaho State Police are assisting Pocatello police in the investigation.Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Ridley Pocatello Pickup Truck Vehicle Police Motor Vehicle Transports Social Services Car Sedan Police Officer Crime Fugitive Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesPolice: Chubbuck man arrested after high-speed chase in Pocatello with kids in carWINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHOFormer Pocatello city councilman dies in one-vehicle crashCourt dismisses felony burglary, assault charges filed against Pocatello womanLocal father who reportedly killed infant son pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughterIdaho man charged with first-degree murder, cannibalismTravis W. Hopkins, Westside Players longtime board president, dies at 45Woman dies in sauna at Fort Hall recreation centerPocatello police captain's Secret Santa game grows to help hundreds of familiesFallout comes quickly from secret Utah State football team recordings Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Gutter Install Services SIDINGS, WINDOWS, SEAMLESS RAIN Apartments Furnished Room for Rent, Near ISU, Twin Bed, Plumbing Plumbing