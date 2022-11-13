Richard Wagner

 Bannock County Jail Photo

A drunk driver has been arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Pocatello neighborhood and crashing his SUV through the gate of a city park, authorities said.

Richard Wagner, 27, of Pennsylvania, is facing resisting and obstructing, felony driving under the influence and felony eluding charges for the late Saturday night incident that began when the bumper of his Jeep Grand Cherokee fell off the vehicle on northbound Interstate 15 in the Inkom area, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

