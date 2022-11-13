A drunk driver has been arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Pocatello neighborhood and crashing his SUV through the gate of a city park, authorities said.
Richard Wagner, 27, of Pennsylvania, is facing resisting and obstructing, felony driving under the influence and felony eluding charges for the late Saturday night incident that began when the bumper of his Jeep Grand Cherokee fell off the vehicle on northbound Interstate 15 in the Inkom area, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The bumper struck a car behind Wagner on the freeway but he continued driving, authorities said. The driver of the car called 911 to report the incident around 11 p.m. and followed Wagner's SUV into Pocatello, providing updates on Wagner's location to the responding sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies caught up with Wagner on Satterfield Drive around 11:20 p.m. He initially pulled over for the deputies but then sped away from the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued, the Sheriff's Office said.
Wagner crashed into the curb multiple times during the chase and then smashed through the gate at Sister City Park at which point his SUV became disabled, authorities said.
Wagner resisted arrest and after being taken into custody deputies found an open container of beer in his SUV, the Sheriff's Office said.
Wagner is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello pending the adjudication of his case.
