Justin Blaine Haddon

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Photo

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon of Bonneville County on Friday after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and a Handgun.

Just after 7 p.m., Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd.